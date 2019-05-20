Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Man Gets Stuck in Playground Toy After Daughter Asks for a Demonstration, Rescued by Firefighters

37-year-old Paul Clark from Nottingham, East Midlands, was unable to move for over half an hour after he got on a spring rocker to demonstrate it to his young daughter.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 20, 2019, 7:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Gets Stuck in Playground Toy After Daughter Asks for a Demonstration, Rescued by Firefighters
Representative Image: Getty Images
Loading...
Firefighters rescued a man after he was stuck in spring rocker while trying to give a demonstration to his daughter on how the children’s playground toy worked.

37-year-old Paul Clark from Nottingham, East Midlands, was unable to move for over half an hour after he got on a spring rocker to demonstrate it to his young daughter, Daily Mail reported.

Clark’s daughter captured a hilarious video of him trying to wriggle out of his predicament.

"It was actually quite scary,” the Mail quoted him as saying.

"It was quite embarrassing. Some people think I was wasting the rescue team's time but if I hadn't of called them I'd still be stuck right now."

He said he had taken his children to the park as a “treat.”

“My youngest daughter asked what the helicopter was and said she wouldn't go on it until I did first,” he said.

The man said he was “on for about five minutes before I tried to get off but I couldn't. She thought it was hilarious and started filming it.”

As he tried to free himself, Clark ripped his trousers and smashed his phone. He said he thought he could get out if “I kept wriggling”.

Realizing that the situation was “getting a bit ridiculous,” he said after about half-an-hour he got his daughter to “pass me her phone and I rang the fire brigade.”

Clark was rescued by four firefighters who “screwed the handles off with a special drill so you can't tell there's any damage to it.”

“Firefighters from Arnold Fire Station were called to a rescue from a children’s playground on Sunday (19 May), shortly before 08:40am, where a man was stuck in an item of play equipment,” Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement.

“The man was released by firefighters using small tools, and was free by 9am.”

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram