Man Gets Supermarket Card Barcode Tattooed on his Arm to Never Miss out on Discounts

In order to avail regular discounts on bulk purchases, supermarket reward cards always prove to be useful. However, there is always a risk of missing out on offers if you fail to produce these cards at the payment or self-check-out counter. However, to permanently get done with this confusion a man tattooed his Woolworths rewards card barcode on his arm. Woolworths happens to be an Australian chain of supermarkets and grocery stores that is owned by the Woolworths Group. A man named Ralph Rivera shared a video on TikTok where he got his tattoo scanned at a self-checkout counter, reported Times Now News. In the video, he can be seen leaning over the sensor with his left arm. This was being done to get his shopping points registered. Further in the video it was seen that the system proceeded to say, “Your Everyday Rewards Card has been added." This hack attracted the attention of many TikTok users. However, many people were a little unsure about the permanent ink. People said that it might stop working if Woolworths changes its Rewards code or QR code in the coming future.

Advertisement

As per Times Now News, a person wrote, “Could of at least put the tattoo in a place that doesn’t dislocate your arm using it." “Too bad the Rewards Card numbers change every few years," wrote another person.

Meanwhile, last year, a 22-year-old student in Italy became an Internet sensation after he tattooed the barcode of his Covid certificate on his arm. Andrea Colonnetta said that he did not give much thought in advance. While speaking to a local newspaper, he said, “It is certainly something original, and I like to be different." The underside of his left arm now consists of a matrix of black squares from the QR code of his official Italian green pass.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.