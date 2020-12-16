Man Gets Tests Done as Face Swells, Finds Glass Bits Stuck in Accident 36 Years Ago

In a bizarre incident, a man from Tamil Nadu was having a swelling on his face which continued for months even after he consulted doctors and took medicines to treat it for months. Medical tests revealed that there were glass shards stuck in his face and these pieces of glass dated back to 36 years when he had met with an accident.

The inflammation on RC Subramaniam's face, just below the eye, started recently in October after which the doctors asked him to get some tests, including biopsy, done fearing it could be malignant too, the Times of India reported.

These tests revealed that a tiny piece of glass was lodged in the face of the man. His biopsy report stated that the swelling was due to a foreign object granuloma and the tissues in his face were reacting to the presence of the foreign object.

Subramniam ahd met with an accident when he was 20-years-old and his car was hit by a bus. The boy was hurt and tiny glass pieces covered him when he was thrown out of the vehicle due to the impact of the collision. For 36 years these bits of glass remained lodged in his face.

The doctors are surprised at the case because as per them, usually, if a foreign particle is lodged in the body, the signs start surfacing within six months to two years. ENT surgeon at Bhatia Hospital, Dr Divya Prabhat, operated on Subramanian. She said that it was a rare case and that a wound does not heal if a foreign object is lodged in it.

For three decades, that piece of glass was in the face of the 56-year-old man. However, this is not the first incident of its kind. A man in Russia had inserted a coin in his nose as a 6-year old and it was removed from his body over five decades later when he turned 59.

As a child, he was scared to inform his mother about his activity and later forgot about the incident. In late 2020, he experienced not being able to breathe from his right nostril. That is when a scan was done and it was discovered that the coin was lodged in his nostril all these years.