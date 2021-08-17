Man Gets Vaccinated Through Window As Others Queue Outside Center

Getting yourself vaccinated currently seems to be the only way to beat the coronavirus. As the vaccination drive continues across the country, people are waiting in serpentine queues to get their Covid jabs. However, a lucky man was able to get relief from long queues as he got his jab through a window at a vaccination center. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

The 15-second undated clip went viral after a user named Tarun Tyagi shared the footage on Facebook. The short video clip shows a man precariously balancing himself between two walls behind a building, next to a window. He has his shirt removed and rolled on his right arm and shoulder. Moments later, a person wearing rubber gloves stretches their hands outside the window, apparently vaccinating the man. In true news style, the camera then pans out to show people standing in a long queue on the other side of the building, waiting to get their jab.

The video is captioned as, “Aapasdariaur setting to humare desh ki shaan hai. (Mutual understanding and setting are the love of our country)."

Watch it here:

While it is unclear when and where the video was shot, the viral clip has raked in over four lakh views and has been shared more than 5,000 times. Netizens not only shared it across social media platforms, but also flocked the comments section to express their reactions. Many users found the incident funny, whileothers mentioned that getting vaccinated through such means was unsafe.

Appreciating the man’s networking skills, a user said, “Setting dekho bande ki (Watch this man's connections),” while another remarked,“Backdoor service.”

"Isn't this the most unhygienic way to secure from virus?" another asked.“Yahi to hai India(This is India),"wrote one user.

Meanwhile, India is racing to get majority of its population vaccinated at the earliest. According to the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, 55.47 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been dispensed under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.

