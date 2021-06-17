Man Gets Venomous Deathstalker Scorpion as Pet, Shares Unveiling Video on TikTok

Internet is full of people keeping exotic animals as pets – from anacondas to Pandas and tigers to fennec foxes. Recently, a TikTok user stirred the internet with his wild purchase. The man bought one of the most dangerous animals, the Deathstalker scorpion as a pet. Unwrapping his new pal, the man shared a video on TikTok, reported Ladbible.

“I got one of the most dangerous pets a person can own, and it’s only the size of an eraser,” he said while putting his scorpion from the box into a plastic container. Adding to the same, the user said that one has to be extremely precautious when going near them because they have venomous stings.

As the scorpion was unable to move up the smooth plastic surface, the animal lover added that he would keep his new pet in a micro-habitat for scorpions are not good at climbing smooth surfaces such as glass and plastic. The TikToker warned his followers of the risk of having scorpions as pets. He elaborated that before owning one, one should have experience of keeping the deadly wild pets. Any person who gets envenomated becomes prone to anaphylaxis, a serious allergic reaction that is rapid in onset and may cause death. And usually, it causes more than one of the symptoms such as an itchy rash, throat or tongue swelling, shortness of breath, vomiting, light-headedness, low blood pressure.

He further explained that Deathstalker scorpions also need twice the amount of anti-venom treatment than any other scorpion. Their sting feels like being shot by a bullet followed by extreme nausea, dizziness, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle spasms, pancreatitis, heart, and other neurological issues as well.

Although, demand for wild pets has spurred by such internet videos that show how adorable and domesticated the wild animals are. But keeping dangerous exotic animals as pets is perilous as they have been evolved to live in their natural environments and not human habitations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here