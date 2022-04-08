Man Getting Surprised on 70th Birthday by Friends of Over 60 Years Will Move You to Tears

Have you ever had long lasting friendships in your life? The ones that you know are so full of love that they would go on forever. We bet you do, but one man beats all of you at this. A 70-year-old man was given a huge surprise on his 70th birthday by his family members. The surprise included his group of friends that have been around for about 60 years.

60-year long friendships are very rare and hard to find. But Good News Correspondent on Instagram shared a video of the 70-year-old man proving that it is possible nonetheless. The video shows the man entering the house on his birthday to find all of his family members standing in front of him. As he climbs the stairs and looks to his right, he finds his childhood friends standing in the gallery to celebrate his birthday. The man breaks into tears and goes to hug each and every friend of his with great enthusiasm.

Watch the Video:

The video captioned – “SURPRISE 70TH BIRTHDAY: my dad being surprised by his friends (of around 60 year friendships) and his family. He was so surprised, happy, and teary eyed. Such a blessing to be in this space and share this experience for my [dad’s] 70th birthday.”

The post was instantly liked by Instagram users around the world. With more than 25,000 views and over 1600 likes, people have showered their love for the wonderful surprise in the comments. A lot of users thought that the video was beautiful with a user commenting, “Love this. Nothing beats friends!!”

Good News Correspondent posts wholesome videos everyday in the reels format with the protagonists of these videos being anyone and everyone who either does something heartwarming and cute or are the ones to feel so due to someone making them happy. The bio reveals that the admin of this page is a kid reporter who is a New England Emmy nominated reporter.

