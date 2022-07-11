Man Gives Away Over Rs 10 Lakh to Strangers to Spread Mum's Message of Love

A story of an elderly man is melting hearts on the internet. The heartwarming tale shared in a Twitter thread reveals that the man has been giving money to strangers, with the hope of spreading the message of universal love. Moreover, in a bid to spread his message, so far he has given more than $13,000 to unknown people whom he meets at the Waffle House in Florida, US.

The incident came to light after Twitter user Kevin Cate posted a lengthy thread, along with the picture of the elderly man, sitting at a restaurant table. The picture shows the elderly man sitting with a bunch of loose cash and small pieces of paper that had “Love Every Body” written on them. While sharing the picture, Kevin wrote, “Saw this man sitting by himself at a Waffle House in Midway, Florida. So I said hello and asked him what he was doing with that money.” Responding to Kevin's question, the elderly man revealed that since 2014, he has been giving away $1 and $5 cash to unknown people.

Saw this man sitting by himself at a Waffle House in Midway, Florida. So I said hello and asked him what he was doing with that money. pic.twitter.com/UY2uBW7hXE — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) July 9, 2022

He told me that since 2014, he’s been handing out $1s and $5s to strangers, here and elsewhere. So of course, I ask him about it. — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) July 9, 2022

However, what he said after this left Kevin stunned and curious to know furthermore. The elderly man said that in the past eight years, he has given away over $13,000 (Rs 10 lakh) to strangers he met at the Waffle House of Florida’s Midway. Kevin said in another tweet, “He told me that since 2014, he’s been handing out $1s and $5s to strangers, here and elsewhere. So of course, I ask him about it.” When out of curiosity Kevin quizzed the elderly man further, he said, “He said he’s given away more than $13,000 to strangers, kids, and people he meets at Waffle House (his favorite) and elsewhere.”

He said he’s given away more than $13,000 to strangers, kids, and people he meets at Waffle House (his favorite) and elsewhere. And they all come with that note you see in the picture. He copies and cut these out every few days. Obviously, I ask about the note. — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) July 9, 2022

Kevin continued, “And they all come with that note you see in the picture. He copies and cuts these out every few days. Obviously, I ask about the note.” To this, the man responded with a beautiful story about his mother, which has taken the internet by storm and touched everyone’s hearts. Kevin wrote, “It says “love every body.” Why? He told me those were the last three words his mother said to him. And he says it to me again. She didn’t say “I love you.” She said, “love every body.” So that’s what I’m doing. Loving every body.” While the comments section was flooded with many praising this act of kindness, we came across a comment that shared the user’s firsthand experience with the man.

It says “love every body.” Why? He told me those were the last three words his mother said to him. And he says it to me again. She didn’t say “I love you.”

She said “love every body.” So that’s what I’m doing. Loving every body. — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) July 9, 2022

The user commented, “I remodeled this man's house and he would give every worker $5 and that note everyday we were there. The job took over a month to complete. Truly one of the nicest people I've ever met.” Another commented, “Look at how God replenishes his ability to give away an expression of love consistently. Inspiring.” The comments section was flooded with many calling the elderly man their “role model.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.