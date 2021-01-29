Man Goes for a Naked Walk on London Streets after He Wanted to 'Wash Himself'

The COVID-19 pandemic has had us making several adjustments in our day-to-day lives. Multiple phases of coronavirus-induced lockdown put our patience to test, making us desperate for even a semblance of normalcy. England, however, had to be locked down yet again in the first week of January 2021 in view of rising cases and we all know how frustrating it is to stay cooped up at home day in and day out.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the lockdown would last until March 8 after which schools could consider reopening. The streets of London continue to wear a forlorn look except for the occasional sighting of daily walkers and those walking their pets — people have been allowed the freedom of undertaking light outdoor exercises. But who would have thought they might even spot a fellow resident do a full monty?

Yes, a man chose to leave his clothes behind at home and run past pedestrians, leaving them shellshocked. Pictures of the naked man, who was seen merrily running close to the British Museum recently, have been splashed on social media. A passer-by was said to have alerted the local police department but when cops reached the spot, there was no trace of the man.

Eyewitnesses recalled that the man seemed completely oblivious to the people on the streets and walked around, strutting his stuff. A 22-year-old named Catherine told My London, "He was walking quickly towards Bloomsbury Square Gardens and past the British museum completely unphased by the numerous people staring at him. Once he got to the gardens he turned around and started walking back on himself."

When a confused pedestrian asked why he had no garments on, the naked man reportedly explained that he had taken off his clothes to wash himself, prior to proceeding with his walk.

A Met Police spokesperson was quoted as saying that they received an alert close to 4pm on Sunday, when the caller reported spotting a man walking around without clothes in Great Russell Street. "Officers attended and carried out a thorough search of the area. Nobody matching the description was found," the news portal reported.

The naked man is yet to be traced. If he is caught, he will be charged with indecent exposure.

There were a couple of witty comments on Twitter. While one user stated, "Safe to say people were keeping 2 metres away." Another wrote, "Bit chilly for that."