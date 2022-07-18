Man Goes Out to Buy Cooking Gas for Steaks, Comes Home With Rs 80 Lakh Lottery Prize

Food cravings may leave you with a hefty restaurant bill but for this US man, his craving for steak won him a $100000 (Rs 80 lakh approx) lottery. William Jones, a farmer from North Carolina had gone to a local grocery store to get some propane to cook steaks on the grill. Jones, earlier that day, won a $500 prize from an Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket. So, he decided to try his luck once again and bought a $100 million mega cash ticket. And guess what? He got lucky twice in the day. Jones ended up winning a $100000 prize which he now wants to use to pay off his wedding bills.

“I think I’ll go ahead and pay for our wedding,” told UPI.

However, this is not the first such incident of a surprise lottery winner. In a similar incident from South Caalorina, a man won a $2 million, roughly Rs 15.5 crore prize from a lottery ticket he bought during his grocery shopping. While the man initially did not have any plans to buy the lottery ticket, he spotted a Powerball ticket stationed at the customer service counter and decided to get one.

The ticket had a prize of $1 million but the man spent an extra dollar on the ticket price to execute the powerplay option, doubling his grand prize.

As the lucky numbers were announced the next day, he could not believe his eyes after realising that he had matched all the five numbers, making his way to the big win.

In another incident, a US man ended up winning a $ 6,00,000 prize after he went to collect his $ 600 prize. The Nort Calorina resident initially thought that he had won a $ 6000 lottery but when he went to collect his prize, officials told him he had won the jackpot and was eligible to get $ 6,00,000.

