English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Has 2 Year-Long-Battle With IRCTC Over Cancelled Ticket, Gets Rs 33 as Refund
The extra amount of Rs. 35 was charged to him as service tax, even though he cancelled the ticket prior to the implementation of GST.
Representative Image.
Loading...
After two years of arduous attempts, a Kota-based engineer received Rs. 33 as refund from the Indian Railways which charged him the amount as service tax despite him cancelling the ticket prior to the implementation of GST.
The ticket was booked in April 2017, before the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and subsequently cancelled. It was booked for a journey on July 2, 2017, a day after the new tax regime came into force.
Sujeet Swami, the 30-year-old engineer, had been fighting the battle to obtain a refund of Rs. 35 from the IRCTC for the cancellation of a Kota-Delhi train ticket but received the amount after deduction of Rs. 2.
Swami had booked a ticket from Kota to New Delhi in the Golden Temple Mail in April, 2017, for a journey on July 2. As the ticket, priced at Rs. 765, was wait listed, he cancelled it and received Rs. 665 as refund.
"Rs. 100 was deducted instead of Rs. 65 against cancellation of a wait listed ticket. I have been following up the case since 2017 and was given only assurances that the amount would be refunded," Swami said.
The extra amount of Rs. 35 was charged to him as service tax, even though he cancelled the ticket prior to the implementation of GST.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in its reply to the RTI filed by Swami, said that as per the commercial circular number 43 of the Ministry of Railways, for tickets booked before the implementation of GST and cancelled after implementation, service tax charged at the time of booking shall not be refunded.
So, Rs. 100 (Rs. 65 as clerical charge and Rs. 35 as service tax) was charged against the cancelled ticket.
The RTI reply further said it was later decided that for tickets booked before July 1, 2017, and cancelled, the total amount of service tax charged at the time of booking shall be refunded.
"So, a sum of Rs. 35 will be refunded," the IRCTC had said in its reply to Swami's RTI query.
Swami received Rs. 33 in his bank account on May 1, 2019.
He had earlier moved a petition in Lok Adalat in April 2018, which, he said, was disposed of in January 2019, saying that the matter was out of its jurisdiction.
"I kept following the matter through RTIs. It was a long battle I had to fight. My RTIs were transferred 10 times from one department to another from December 2018 till April end. Finally, I have received Rs. 33 in bank account," Swami told news agency PTI.
He said that instead of compensating him for the "harassment" caused, the IRCTC deducted Rs. 2 from the refund amount.
"I will follow the case again as the IRCTC had said it will refund Rs. 35 as per its commercial circular number 49," Swami said.
However, he is not the only person affected. Another RTI filed by him showed that there were over 9 lakh passengers who booked their tickets before implementation of GST and cancelled them between July 1 to July 11, when the service tax was charged.
"The total service tax charged from these passengers amounts to Rs. 3.34 crore. Most of the passengers did not even know about it and must have forgotten," Swami said, quoting the reply to his RTI.
The ticket was booked in April 2017, before the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and subsequently cancelled. It was booked for a journey on July 2, 2017, a day after the new tax regime came into force.
Sujeet Swami, the 30-year-old engineer, had been fighting the battle to obtain a refund of Rs. 35 from the IRCTC for the cancellation of a Kota-Delhi train ticket but received the amount after deduction of Rs. 2.
Swami had booked a ticket from Kota to New Delhi in the Golden Temple Mail in April, 2017, for a journey on July 2. As the ticket, priced at Rs. 765, was wait listed, he cancelled it and received Rs. 665 as refund.
"Rs. 100 was deducted instead of Rs. 65 against cancellation of a wait listed ticket. I have been following up the case since 2017 and was given only assurances that the amount would be refunded," Swami said.
The extra amount of Rs. 35 was charged to him as service tax, even though he cancelled the ticket prior to the implementation of GST.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in its reply to the RTI filed by Swami, said that as per the commercial circular number 43 of the Ministry of Railways, for tickets booked before the implementation of GST and cancelled after implementation, service tax charged at the time of booking shall not be refunded.
So, Rs. 100 (Rs. 65 as clerical charge and Rs. 35 as service tax) was charged against the cancelled ticket.
The RTI reply further said it was later decided that for tickets booked before July 1, 2017, and cancelled, the total amount of service tax charged at the time of booking shall be refunded.
"So, a sum of Rs. 35 will be refunded," the IRCTC had said in its reply to Swami's RTI query.
Swami received Rs. 33 in his bank account on May 1, 2019.
He had earlier moved a petition in Lok Adalat in April 2018, which, he said, was disposed of in January 2019, saying that the matter was out of its jurisdiction.
"I kept following the matter through RTIs. It was a long battle I had to fight. My RTIs were transferred 10 times from one department to another from December 2018 till April end. Finally, I have received Rs. 33 in bank account," Swami told news agency PTI.
He said that instead of compensating him for the "harassment" caused, the IRCTC deducted Rs. 2 from the refund amount.
"I will follow the case again as the IRCTC had said it will refund Rs. 35 as per its commercial circular number 49," Swami said.
However, he is not the only person affected. Another RTI filed by him showed that there were over 9 lakh passengers who booked their tickets before implementation of GST and cancelled them between July 1 to July 11, when the service tax was charged.
"The total service tax charged from these passengers amounts to Rs. 3.34 crore. Most of the passengers did not even know about it and must have forgotten," Swami said, quoting the reply to his RTI.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mumbai Police Tweets Awareness Message Citing Liverpool’s Fourth Goal Against Barcelona
- Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
- In 'Game of Thrones', All Men Must Die and All Women Must Have Sex
- Nature Loving Pune Professor Has Lived All Her Live Without Electricity at Home, Here's Why
- This Dish Made Dulquer Salmaan Forget About Acting in a Scene in Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results