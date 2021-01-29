Man Has a Near Escape from Speeding Train That Crushed His Bike in Andhra Pradesh

Accidents near railways tracks have always been a regular occurrence in India, more because people never take the safety precautions seriously. In another unfortunate incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh, a biker’s negligence almost resulted in a tragic accident.

A video, reportedly from Rajahmundry, East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh has been doing rounds on the internet in which we can see a biker crossing a railway intersection while the gates are closed and make a narrow escape from the speeding train. The rider violated the safety rules and tried to cross the railway crossing in a hurry, however, after realizing it’s too late he applied brakes, losing control of the bike, which then falls on the tracks. Thankfully, the man manages to get off the bike just seconds before we see a speeding train ramming into the bike, smashing it into pieces. According to the video footage, he isn’t the only one breaking the rules, some other pedestrians can also be seen walking past the tracks and crossing it despite the gates being closed.

Watch the frightening CCTV footage here.The 30-second video is surely to give you goosebumps.

The CCTV footage has now gone viral and people are criticizing the biker’s behavior as it could have cost several lives. Some comments on the YouTube video are calling him lucky for the narrow escape from the tragic accident without any injuries while many criticised his careless behavior for ignoring the safety warnings. Another user thanked god that the petrol tank of the bike didn’t burst while it got smashed by the train as it would have resulted in multiple injuries and would have been a large scale accident. Another user stated that it was stupid of the biker to try and cross the track despite the gates being closed.

Another person wrote that the biker deserved it as he would remember it for the rest of his life that if he had waited at the gate patiently, his bike would have been intact. Another user said that lucky he didn’t try to retrieve his bike as it may have ended his life.