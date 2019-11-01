Take the pledge to vote

Man Has Small Bag Of Weed Removed From His Nose After 18 Years

With the intention of sneaking the bag of cannabis inside prison, the man had hid it inside his nose.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 1, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
Man Has Small Bag Of Weed Removed From His Nose After 18 Years
With the intention of sneaking the bag of cannabis inside prison, the man had hid it inside his nose.

Drug deals and smugglers come up with terribly genius ideas to smuggle in their good illegally. Hiding stuff in different body parts has also been severely used by these smugglers.  Bizarre items from drugs to sharp tools have also been recovered from inside the mouths of prisoners.

Now, to add on to these strange tales, a new report published in the British Medical Journal Case says that a bag of cannabis was surgically removed from a man’s nose after it had dried-up. With the intention of sneaking the bag of cannabis inside prison, he had hid it inside his nose.

Unfortunately, his idea wasn’t that successful as it remained stuck up inside his nose and he never managed to use it.

Vice reported that the team of physicians led by Murray Smith said that it is the “first reported case of a prison-acquired marijuana-based rhinolith.” Rhinolith refers to a case of a nose stone.

“During a prison visit, the patient’s girlfriend supplied him with a small quantity of marijuana, inside a rubber balloon,” Smith and his colleagues reported in a piece, which is entitled “a nose out of joint.”

According to a 2007 study, a 21-year-old man had undergone a nose surgery. He was carrying a “hardened mixture of codeine and opium wrapped in a small sheet of nylon” in his nostrils, reported the website.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
