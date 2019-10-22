This Man Has the Same Pathological Laughing Disorder as Joaquin Phoenix's Joker

If you have watched Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in Joker, you might be convinced that he has done a commendable justification to the role. Phoenix might have made you fall in love with the villain Arthur Fleck with his story, but his laughter was enough to scare you off.

Now, how would you react if you meet someone with a similar condition in real life? Well, a 47-year-old man in Virginia, USA, has same pathological laughing disorder like Arthur Fleck of the movie Joker. Scott Lotan, who lives in USA, suffers from the pseudobulbar affect (or PBA), which is a symptom of his multiple sclerosis. The condition leaves him to have laughing episodes that can last up to 10 minutes.

These laughing periods not only land him up in uncomfortable situations, but are also exhausting and painful.

Speaking to LADbible about his disorder, he said, “I have had issues with not being served at restaurants and been asked to leave because waitstaff were uncomfortable. Many times if I am out for a drink with friends, there is someone with low self-esteem that believes I am laughing at them and they will try and start a fight.”

He added, “I try to be fully aware of myself and I understand that it’s beyond my control, but knowing that others think you are a freak and always explaining to people I am not this emotionally void psychopath can be difficult.”

Due to his condition, Lotan understands the plight of Fleck in the movie Joker. He feels Phoenix did a phenomenal job in depicting the condition, where he is unable to stop laughing irrespective of the circumstances. Lotan also found similarities between the bus scene in the movie and his real life incidences, where he feels a deep sense of rejection.

