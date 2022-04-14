Man Held for Hiding 50 Litres Liquor Inside LPG Cylinder in Patna

A man, on Tuesday, was held for allegedly smuggling liquor inside an LPG cylinder in Patna, Bihar. Police seized nearly 50 litres of liquor kept inside the cylinder by cutting the base with a square-shaped opening. As per news agency ANI, the incident was reported near the Kadam Ghat area under the Pirabahor police station in the state capital. Acting on a tip-off police raided the spot and arrested one Bhushan Rai along with banned alcohol.

A Twitter user also shared the video of police showcasing liquor kept inside the cylinder.

However, this is not the first such smuggling case to have come to light in recent months. Earlier, police had sized liquor being smuggled in sacks of onion. Police, during its regular checking in Gopalganj district, recovered 275 cartons of liquor that were being taken to Muzaffarpur from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

Police claimed that seized liquor was worth more than Rs 30 lakh in the market. The driver of the truck was immediately arrested and further investigation landed police at the doorstep of two liquor mafias from the Vaishali district

Bihar was declared a dry state in 2016, banning the use of liquor. Following this, several instances of illegal sale of alcohol in the state have been reported over the year. Despite demands of legalizing liquor in a controlled way to curtail the illegal smuggling, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has remained defiant with his stand on the alcohol ban.

The state, however, recently made amendments to the law banning the sale and consumption of alcohol. The Bihar Prohibition and Excise Amendment 2022 bill passed by the state assembly revised the fine for first-time offenders involved in the consumption of liquor. The new amendments allow the offenders to be released after paying a fine between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000, which earlier was Rs 50,000. The failure to pay the fine, however, can result in imprisonment for a month.

