Man Hides Gold Chain in Air Fryer for 2 Months to Surprise Wife on Marriage Anniversary

Husbands choose various ways to surprise their wives on marriage anniversaries, birthdays and sometimes on festivals. But, a Malaysian man decided to surprise his wife in an unusual way.

The man named Izat Hafiz bought a gold chain for her and hid it in an air fryer. One day when his wife Aien opened the air fryer, which she had not used for three months, she found the gold chain.

After discovering the chain, she asked her husband about it. Hafiz then revealed to her that he had purchased it for her and put in the kitchen appliance two months ago. He told Aien that he was waiting for her to open it. When asked why he did not tell her about the chain if he had brought it for her, Hafiz answered that he waited as he wanted to see her reaction upon finding it.

Aien shared the photo of the chain and air fryer on Facebook and also narrated the whole story in her own language.

He had just brought it to surprise her irrespective of any occasion.

Talking to Times Now, the woman said, "He got a lot of patience. He likes to appreciate me. He surprises me unexpectedly. This one has left me speechless."

Many Facebook users responded to her post by just writing wow in the comment section.

Some called Hafiz the best husband, while a person on a lighter note said that it meant she had not cooked for two months.