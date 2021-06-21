Man Holds Umbrella for Daughter as She Attends Online Class in Heavy Rain By Roadside

Everyone cherished their memories with their fathers as the world celebrated Father’s Day on June 20. However, a single day can never be enough to celebrate the love and sacrifice of a father. While we often talk about our feelings towards our mothers, most of us are hesitant to express our love for our fathers. But that does not mean this relationship is any less loving. Fathers do everything to see their children smile and help them achieve greater things in life and this latest viral picture is another proof of it.

The photo which has been shared by many users on Twitter features a father holding an umbrella to protect his daughter from rain as she attends an online class on side of the road. According to the Times of India, the girl seen in this photo belongs to Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka and has to come out of her village daily to attend online classes as there is no proper internet connection in her village. She has to travel through difficult terrain before she can actually find an internet connection good enough for her classes. The girl is accompanied by her father who daily travels with her and waits till she finishes the classes before they return home.

Check out the viral photo:

Studious Student: My Papa is Best😊👏💐 pic.twitter.com/t4ojZjEIXN— Dr. M V Rao, IAS (@mvraoforindia) June 20, 2021

Reacting to the picture many users applauded the gesture of the man and said that the love of a father can never be replicated by anyone else in this world. Meanwhile, many users also urged the government to improve internet connectivity in remote villages so that students do not have to travel daily to attend online classes.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Father care for daughter a lovely relation— Dushyant Sharma (@Dushyan92713030) June 20, 2021

The very right person to be applauded on FATHER'S DAY.👏👌👏— NUPUR SINHA (@nina81966) June 20, 2021

Let #FathersDay2021 be a responsible one. Sensitive, committed and compassionate.— Prabhat Sinha 🇮🇳 (@prabhateshwaram) June 20, 2021

Many telcos also reached out to the father-daughter duo seen in the video and offered to provide help in improving the network condition in the village.

