Man Hopes to Order Flowers for Wife Online, Seller Offers Him a 'Red Hot' Substitute Instead

Online shopping has its own benefits. It allows people to buy things sitting in the comfort of their homes. Besides, they get good deals and offers and plethora of options. However, sometimes, bizarre or funny things happen while buying products online.

Recently, a screenshot by a Twitter user has gone viral which shows what substitute option he got for the product he wanted to buy online. The image shows that he looked for flowers, which were out of stock, and instead he got an organic red bell pepper as substitute.

Sharing the screenshot, the user wrote, “Can't wait to surprise my wife with an organic red bell pepper!”

The tweet has garnered more than 20K likes and over 3.5K retweets. Netizens also flooded the post with comments.

Responding to the tweet, a user said she hoped his wife’s not on the micro-blogging site. She added that if his wife was on Twitter, his surprise would be ruined.

The man, who put out the screengrab, replied, “Thankfully she's in meetings all day and my plan was to distract her with a question about some of the finer points of ICD-10 codes over lunch.”

Another person said that the substitute shown in the screenshot is less horrible than those offered by many supermarkets.

Cracking a joke, a twitterati wrote that that’s one way to keep things spicy.

One netizen suggested that the man should fill the red bell pepper with bacon.

A user shared her experience what she was offered as a substitute when she tried to purchase a thermometer, which was out of stock at that time. The shopping platform showed macroni and cheese as an alternative for thermometer.

Sometimes, people receive defected piece or item different from what they ordered. In August, a report about a man, who received received a package of clothes from Nike containing dozens of live worms, surfaced online.