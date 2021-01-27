Man Hosting Hot Tub Party Tells Police He Was 'Unaware About Global Pandemic'

With the coronavirus pandemic taking over the world, many new words became a part of our everyday vocabulary. Words like pandemic and quarantine were never part of the regular conversations, unlike now. Some new words also emerged to better help communicate the unforeseen situations.

One such new word invented especially for the pandemic is “covidiot.” It is a very elegant symbiosis of the words covid and idiot i.e. those who are behaving stupidly during the pandemic. A group of such “covidiots” recently gathered in the UK to celebrate a hot tub party.

The incident is from Hampshire where police were informed about a “large party” taking place despite the lockdown. Gosport police raided a hot tub party being held by COVID-deniers flouting lockdown restrictions. However, in a bizarre statement, the host of the party claimed to be unaware of any pandemic at all!

The global pandemic that has been the headline for nearly a year in every single country of the world was new information to the party-attendees, according to reports.

The police department then posted the incident on Twitter and said the person was almost arrested for the breach and for denying to provide any form of identification.

REPORTED! Last night persons were reported for breaching COVID-19 regulations, after holding a hot tub party in the back garden. One occupant claimed they were unaware of the global pandemic, and he was almost arrested after refusing to provide his details! #WeAreInThisTogether — Gosport Police (@GosportPolice) January 24, 2021

As of now, hosting events with more than 15 friends will cost the party a lot more than the price for the food and drinks. The fine for such a party is slated at £800 (Nearly Rs 80,000). It will be doubled for repeat offences; going to 1600, then 3200, and finally stop at the maximum fine limit of £6,400 (Rs 6,39,872). Whereas the fine for a party with fewer than 15 people is £200 (Rs 20,000) The fine for hosting large gatherings of over 30 people is a whopping £10,000 (Almost 10 lakh).

Meeting another person outside the household is still allowed. Going out to buy essentials is also allowed.

This strict lockdown was put in place after many Britons started buying into the conspiracy theory that there is no pandemic and the cases were rising rapidly. There is a large number of anti-vaxxers and COVID-deniers who are unwilling to accept that the virus is dangerous or even real.

In an interview, Police chief Martin Hewitt said “those organising parties were “selfishly putting lives at risk” and cops would no longer “waste time trying to reason with them,” according to The Sun. Officers have faced “Coronavirus crimes” like people spitting and coughing on the cops when they are charged.

Though the vaccinations have already begun, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it’s too early to say when the current lockdown will end.