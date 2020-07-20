Man in Bengal is Using LED Masks to Spread Awareness About Coronavirus

The total number of coronavirus cases in India are witnessing a spike with each passing day. People are trying to keep themselves and others safe by spreading awareness about the viral disease. In such a situation, when the concern about the deadly pandemic is rising, a Bengali man walked a step ahead. Gour Nath, hailing from Kanchrapara, created a face mask with a line of LED bulbs added to it.

The unique and innovative mask has been winning the hearts ever since it was shared first by Facebook user Bivas Das. Gour used a usual cloth mask and added LED bulbs string to the outer boundary to work as an added safety measure for people.

Gour can be heard saying in Bengali, “It is a safety measure. It will also act as a reminder for all those who are not wearing masks. When a person sees someone wearing an LED mask, it will be an indication to those who are not covering their mouths and nose. So, it will help in spreading awareness”.

According to Gour, it was his idea of making people aware about the ongoing pandemic.

It is important to note here that the scientists and researchers are yet to find a COVID-19 vaccine, hence it is important to maintain social distancing and follow proper precautions. Wearing a mask helps in reducing the chances of communication from a sick to healthy person.

This is not the only unique face mask prepared by people during the lockdown. While some people in Pune and Cuttack are wearing masks made of pure gold, a jewelry store in Surat bejeweled a mask with diamonds and jewels.