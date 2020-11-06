Man in Czech Republic Walks His 'Dog' After Curfew Hours, Gets Questioned by Cops

In Czech Republic recently, a bizarre incident has taken everyone by surprise. A man was questioned by the police for walking his dog after the curfew hours, the incident which was partly captured on video on October 29. One might wonder why should a police question a citizen for such a mundane, everyday activity. However, there was nothing mundane or normal about the whole event.

In Ceske Budejovice, the capital city of South Bohemia in the southern Czech Republic the police stopped a man for interrogation. While the video is in Czech the translation tells us this-

It’s evening in the city of České Budějovice and there is a curfew as emergency measures (because of the COVID pandemic situation). There are a few exceptions to the curfew but largely, free movements of people across the entire Czech Republic is restricted from 21:00 to 04:59.

One of the exceptions to this rule is dog walking. You can take your dog out for a walk within 500 metres of your residence. The man must have tried to take advantage of this law as what he was out walking wasn’t his dog, but a stuffed toy attached to wheels and dragged with the help of a leash.

This wasn’t on an episode of a prank show. This actually happened and the police had to intervene. The incident video was shared on Facebook by Události jižní Čechy (television events of South Bohemia). The baffling video has thousands of Facebook reactions, ranging from “laugh” to “angry.”

Here is the full video:

While the comments on the post are all in Czech, some of them thought the incident was funny while some thought it was irresponsible for the guy to do something like this. One particular user asked if the police were paid in gold because of the excellent camera and video footage quality.

According to UPI, the man said his action was “his artistic practical joke” but the police weren’t amused. He was later released with a warning. He told another media outlet that “does not regret his action.”