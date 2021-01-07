Man in England Uses JCB to Rescue His Dog Who Was Stuck in a Rabbit Hole for 30 Hours

JCB excavators are popular in India for unknown reasons. People can be found watching JCB machines doing their job, digging the ground at the construction sites. Even the JCB Ki Khudaai memes got extremely popular at one time among the social media users in the country.

The beloved JCB is back in the news, this time for helping a 54-year-old pet owner in rescuing his dog from a rabbit hole.The dog named Dizzy went out with its owner at a nature reserve in England’s Stourport-on-Severn.As reported by The Sun, the owner named Duncan Flowers was going towards the car after a walk with Dizzy when the pet dog decided to go to a hedge.

She then vanished out of sight. It was common for her to chase rabbits at the site but when she did not return, a worried Duncan started looking for Dizzy. However, it was to no respite. Then, the other dog walkers at the natural reserve also started helping Duncan in finding his cute dog of the cocker spaniel breed, but were unsuccessful.

The next day, Duncan came back with 24 of his friends. The concerned pet owner also borrowed a drainage camera and a JCB from his friends in a bid to find Dizzy.The group was able to locate a rabbit warren. Suspecting that Dizzy must be inside, the group asked for the owner's permission to dig it. Their efforts gave results once Dizzy was found 20 ft under the ground and was reunited with Duncan after being missing for 30 hours.

Speaking about the incident, an emotional Duncan said, “I’m delighted to have her back. I thought she was lost forever.” He has also resolved to never let Dizzy go out of his sight again.The emotional moment brought tears to the eyes of Duncan and his friends who were out there digging for three hours to find Dizzy.

Duncan is a self-employed roofer living in England's Stourport-on-Severn town.

In one of the pictures, Duncan can be seen holding Dizzy close to his chest after he rescued her from the rabbit hole. He is grateful to those who helped in the rescue operation.

However, this is not for the first time that JCB has been for unusual purposes. A shocking video had surfaced last year where a man in India used the excavator to scratch his back.

In another incident, the machine’s front scooper was also used by women as a platform to get down from a truck.