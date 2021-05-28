Man in Tamil Nadu Eats Venomous Snake as 'Antidote' to Covid-19, Arrested and Fined

In a bizarre incident, a man from Tamil Nadu killed a venomous snake and ate it raw to keep covid-19 at bay. The man has been arrested near Vadipatti on Thursday after the video of him eating the snake went viral. The 50-year-old man identified as Vadivel claimed that snake meat is a good ‘antidote’ to covid-19, according to various reports.

Vadivel, a resident of Perumalpatti village in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district was also fined Rs 7500 for causing harm to the animal. The snake was reportedly captured in a field, killed and eaten by the man. It has been identified as a common krait, that is found in the Indian subcontinent. The dead reptile was then found in a drain, said Madurai District Forest Officer S Anand.

Speaking to Times of India, the DFO said that Vadivel was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident. He was instigated by other people to commit the heinous act and also make certain false statements. Luckily, the man didn’t bite into the snake’s venom glands, which otherwise could have been toxic.

With the rise of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a surge in fake news doing various platforms. From vaccination impacting menstruation to ‘cow dung therapy preventing covid-19, misinformation and myths around coronavirus cure have been ruling the minds of people.

Earlier, eminent doctor and member of Ahmedabad Medical Association, Dr Vasant Patel said that usage videos of taking bath in cow dung and cow urine to promote the immune system are circulating on social media are misleading. There is a misconception that cow dung and cow urine can help cure coronavirus. On the contrary, people are inviting an infectious disease called Mucormycosis, says Patel. “Using face masks, hand sanitisers and maintaining social distancing is the only way to prevent Covid-19," he says, appealing people did not to fall for such dangerous quacks.

