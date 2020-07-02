Man in Tampa Quarantined with Over 200 Parrots Because of a Land Dispute

For an owner of a bird sanctuary who loves and adores avian creatures, having parrots as companions is not a bad deal. But when the deal comes with not being able to leave the compound and no other being to interact with, it gets a little bit more complicated.

Such has been the life of Majid Esmaeili aka Magic for the last three months. The resident of Tampa has remained “trapped” within his five acre Zaksee Florida Bird Sanctuary property because of a court order that reached him in March.

Called Magic for his mystic abilities of controlling aggressive birds, Majid has several macaws, conures, African greys, and lovebirds to take care off but the viral pandemic has cut off all help from volunteers and donors.

He has been looking after the birds, cleaning their cages and feeding over 200 aviary friends for the last three months. Although some volunteers brought food before, they have not returned since. Now, Majid worries about the food and the impending hurricane season.

But despite the public road connecting his sanctuary about to open, why is the 58-year-old man worried? The reason is a court order that forbids him from using the cleared path across a neighbor’s property leading out to a public road.

Now, the path is barred from access with locked gates. Lynda Fowler, the neighbour in question, told the Tampa Bay Times that she filed the case as Majid proved to be a poor neighbour.

When Lynda had sold the property to Majid 10 years back, she had asked him to let horses from her ranch to be allowed on the sanctuary premises. But Majid has been reportedly not cooperative, forcing Lynda to take action.

While the road might open soon through the appeal on the hearing, Majid claims to be broke and has started a GoFundMe campaign to support the birds-related and legal cost.