Man in US Would Have Been Dead If His Pitbull Didn't Fight off 6-foot-long Shark

A man in the United States says his pitbull saved his life by fighting off a shark.

James White said he was fishing in Sonoma County’s Bodega Bay in North California last month when he caught a 6-foot long Sevengill shark after a ten-minute long struggle, NBC News reports.

However, the shark got loose and fell on the beach as it was being dragged ashore, sinking its teeth into White’s ankle.

“Immediately there was blood everywhere, the first bite punctured an artery,” he told NBC News. “The pressure was intense."

Hearing his cries for help, the pitbull, Darby raced to his rescue from White’s car, parked on a nearby hill.

Darby lunged at the shark and bit into its gill. But as the shark bit even harder, White asked Darby to "back off".

He said the dog then “repositioned and grabbed it( the shark) by the tail.”

“He literally ran up the hill with it and pulled it off my leg.”

The shark then swam away as White tossed it back into the sea.

White said that if it weren’t for Darby, he wouldn’t be alive

The man also said that he was taken by surprise when Darby, who is nicknamed “House Hippo”, had suddenly shunned his usual affectionate and playful nature.

“He’s been a part of the family from day one. Just now a little more. If it wasn’t for him I would have been a lot worse.”

Sevengill sharks can weigh up to 230 pounds or approx. 104 kg and their teeth are “wide, large and comb-shaped in their lower jaws, which they use to tear and cut into prey," according to marinebio.org.

"The teeth in their upper jaws are sharp and jagged, which they use to hold onto prey,” the website says.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.