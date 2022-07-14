Man Infected With Brain-Eating Amoeba After Swim At US Beach

A beach in the US state of Iowa has been shut down after a tourist who just went swimming there was found to have a rare, potentially fatal brain illness, which he has apparently contracted from exposure to the water. The Iowa Department of Public Health said that the beach in Taylor County’s Lake of Three Fires State Park will be temporarily closed to swimmers.

According to the press release by the health department, “The closure is a precautionary response to a confirmed Naegleria fowleri infection in a Missouri resident with recent probable exposure while swimming at the beach.”

The man reportedly returned after a swim on the beach with a headache and his health soon deteriorated. He was rushed to the hospital where it was found that he had a rare infection caused by Naegleria fowleri amoeba. It is so dangerous that it eats the cells of the brain and in most cases, death follows.

The infection, dubbed primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), is an uncommon and potentially fatal brain infection caused by the microscopic single-celled free-living amoeba Naegleria fowleri.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Naegleria fowleri is frequently found in soil and fresh warm water, including lakes, rivers, and hot springs. It can be found in neglected or unchlorinated swimming pools.

According to the health authority, Naegleria fowleri infections can happen when water containing the amoeba enters a person’s body through the nose and then reaches the brain where it damages brain tissue.

According to the CDC, the chance of succumbing to this disease once infected is 97 percent. There were 154 such cases in America from 1962 to 2021, out of which only four lives were saved.

