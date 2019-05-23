Man Inherits Over Rs 440 Crore Estate After He is Proven Illegitimate Son of Aristocrat

It’s a rags-to-riches story worthy of a movie script. A 31-year-old man, who for years, struggled with financial problems has inherited “one of Britain’s finest country estates” estimated to be worth £50million (over Rs 440 crores!) after a DNA test proved him to be the illegitimate son of its late aristocratic owner.Jordan Adlard Rogers moved into the 1,536-acre National Trust Penrose Estate in Cornwall, estimated to be worth £50m, after his father died aged 62, according to The Independent.Jordan said he had always suspected Charles Rogers, who died of a drug overdose in his car in August last year aged 62, was his real father since the age of eight.“He offered to do a DNA test when I was younger but it didn’t happen and then when I was 18 I knocked on his door and asked if I could have the test and he told me to do it through the solicitors. I was 18 so had other priorities at the time,” he told the Cornwall Live.“I wrote more letters in my twenties but never got a reply, and then three years ago I got in contact with power of attorney Philip Care. Philip said Charles didn’t want to do the test so I wrote one final letter with a DNA test kit enclosed and that was when Philip rang and told me Charles was dead,” Jordan said.The former care worker said he even though people were calling him lucky, he would “trade anything to be able to go back and for Charles to know I was his son. Maybe then he might have taken a different path.”“I’ve been at the point of worrying about the next bill and have had a tough start in life but now I’m here I want to help people. I’m not going to forget where I’ve come from.”“I don’t need to work anymore so want to set up a charity and help the Porthleven and Helston communities.Jordan also plans to hold a charity garden party in his new home.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)