Man Injects Own Semen Intravenously as 'Therapy' for Chronic Backache, it Doesn't End Well

Chronic back aches can be pretty distressing. Maybe that was the reason why a 33-year-old man decided to inject himself with his own semen for 18 months in an attempt to get rid of it.According to a report that was released in the January issue of the Irish Medical Journal, a man approached a doctor complaining of sever lower back ache a few days after trying to lift a heavy object.However, doctors inquired about a bump on the man's arm. After further interrogation, it was revealed that the man had been injecting his own semen into his arm for the past 18 months to cure the chronic back ache he suffered from.He had used a hypodermic needle he had purchased online to execute the task, ABC News website reported.This time, to deal with a particularly bad bout of pain, the patient had injected himself twice, in both his blood and muscle. Soon after, his lower back gave out.The astonished doctors treated the man to intravenous anti-biotics when they learnt that he had subcutaneous emphysema. However, the man reportedly left as soon as his back pain eased without getting the infected area drained. Basically, he left his semen where he had injected it despite sever pain it may have caused in his body.According to the Irish Medical Journal, the practice was previously unheard of in medicine or even in home remedies. The man had been acting independently, without consulting a medical practitioner or expert.They discouraged others from trying such treatments without advisement. We hope people listen.