Watch: Man Insert Live Snake Inside Nose and Takes it Out of Mouth, Twitter Reacts

Surfing through the internet, we might have seen hundreds of videos of people catching snakes, performing stunts and some videos leave people under shock waves. Here is one such video where a man inserting a snake into the nose will leave netizens amazed. The video has shared by Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal on Instagram, but viewers have to think twice before watching this video because snakes are the most dangerous creature on Earth, but thinking of inserting one into the nose? Can anyone imagine such things?. Here is a video on Instagram by Actor Vidyut Jammwal, where a man inserting a live snake into his nose, thereafter takes it out through his mouth. Mr Vidyut has not mentioned where this video has taken. Vidyut has captioned it as “I Love My India".

Here is the video:

Despite many reacting in a shocking manner to the video, there were countless mixed reactions to the man’s feat. Many commented on the fact that that the man was subjecting the reptile to abuse. “Animals shouldn’t be used for entertainment purposes," said one person.

Another user said, “Don’t u think this is animal harassment….. Does the snake really wanted to have a trip inside his nostrils?”

Needless to say that the video has garnered over 2 million views and over 8,000 comments.

Another video went viral on Instagram, where a girl named Shweta was seen playing with a king cobra and performing stunts without any fear. She plays with the cobra by holding a stick and juggles it like a pro.

There are many such videos that often go viral of people performing such dangerous stunts with live animals. And while it is a daring act in many ways, it begs the question of animal abuse.

What is your reaction to this video?

