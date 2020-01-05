Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Man Leaves Drugs, Gun and Cash in Designer Bag in Convenience Store in US

The man went into the store early Thursday and put the Louis Vuitton and Gucci bags on a chair.

Associated Press

Updated:January 5, 2020, 1:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Man Leaves Drugs, Gun and Cash in Designer Bag in Convenience Store in US
Image credit: Reuters (Representational)

Louisiana authorities are perplexed over why a man left apparent designer bags holding drugs, a gun, cash, and a digital scale in a convenience store.

The man went into the store early Thursday and put the Louis Vuitton and Gucci bags on a chair, according to a news release Friday.

“The employee said he offered her $100 to ‘keep his bag,’” Lt. Brennan Matherne, spokesman for Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, said in an interview. “I don’t know if his intention was for her to hold onto the bag until he came back or what.”

The worker declined, and the man walked out without the bags, the news release said. A customer later pointed out that one of them held a handgun, which turned out to be stolen from neighboring Terrebonne Parish. It also held cash and a digital scale, while the other bag held the drug Suboxone and suspected methamphetamine, according to the statement.

Surveillance cameras got photos of the man and deputies to hope to identify him.

“We haven’t positively identified him ... but have gotten a couple of tips already,” Matherne said after the release and photos were posted on the sheriff’s web and Facebook pages. “These images are pretty good, so we feel confident we’ll be able to get him identified.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram