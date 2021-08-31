Man Leaving a ‘Negative Tip’ for Restaurant Staff Has Netizens Divided

Tipping the restaurant staff for their service is one of the unsaid rules of eating out. And while this rule can have exceptions in India, the act of not paying tips is considered rude and unacceptable in many parts of the world. However, a TikTok user sparked off a debate over this tipping culture after he posted a video of a ‘negative tip’ to the restaurant staff at one of his outings. As per a report by Independent, the man who goes by the user name @gameoftony on TikTok filmed himself giving a $-32.49 tip and shared it online along with a caption that read, “Wrong food, waiting forever, rude waitresses, so sad."

He wrote a $-32.49 tip on a bill of $32.49 that meant he was not going to pay anything and that’s clearly not allowed. Further, upon a closer look, you realise that he signed it on the customer copy of the receipt.

The video went viral in no time and garnered over a million views on TikTok. And while many users took it as a joke, some were offended by the negative tip and said that it was unfair to the restaurant staff. Reacting to the clip, a user that while the user may not have liked their service, he should be more considerate because restaurant staff are also humans and mistakes can happen. A second user suggested that if the user had so many issues with the service at the eatery, he should have conveyed his concerns to staff instead of cutting the tip.

However, there were also a few users who believed that tipping is not a compulsion and it has to be earned by the restaurant staff with their service.

The comment section video of the video a full-fledged debated over the issue with users choosing their sides.

What’s your take on the video?

