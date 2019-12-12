Take the pledge to vote

Man Left Horrified after He Pulls out 32 Feet Tapeworm from His Body in the Restroom

The freelance photographer by profession, took a few pictures before flushing the parasite down the toilet, a report revealed.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 12, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
Man Left Horrified after He Pulls out 32 Feet Tapeworm from His Body in the Restroom
Image credits: Facebook

In what can be described as a terrifying incident seemingly straight out of a Stephen King horror novel, a man pulled out a 32 feet-long tapeworm out of his body while using the restroom.

According to a story published in Mirror UK, 44-year-old Kritsada Ratprachoom, thought that something was “sticking out of his bottom side” and pulled it out.

The man, hailing from Udon Thani in North eastern Thailand, described the tapeworm to be sticky and stretchy, the report stated.

"I felt like I wasn't finished defecating like something was left," Udon Thani was quoted as saying.

He added, “Turns out there was something sticking out of my bottom.”

Kritsada, who is a freelance photographer by profession, took a few pictures before flushing the parasite down the toilet, the report revealed.

According to him, he had just finished dropping his child off at school and ran some errands when he realised he had to rush to a washroom.

Unfortunately for him, he felt a wriggling in his stomach and got up to see what it was.

The report cited him as estimating the work to be 32 feet long.

Tapeworms are much like ribbon-like worms that can survive inside the stomach, if a person has accidentally swallowed their eggs or newly hatched worms.

The man, however, had no idea how the worm reached his gut.

