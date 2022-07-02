Man Left on Hold for 4 Hours by Airline Customer Care Drives to Airport to Rebook Tickets

An American Airlines passenger claims that he was put on hold by the airline’s customer care service for nearly four hours and he still had to drive 45 minutes to the airport to have his issue resolved. Brian Driver, who works as a manager at a radio station, was on a business trip in Denver. When Driver got to know that his business trip would be ending two days prior, he tried to prepone his flight schedule. He first tried making the change through the website. After failing to complete it on the website, he resorted to the airline’s mobile application.

When both the options proved to be of no use, he called up American Airlines and tried to reschedule his flight through their customer care service. Driver was informed that the call back time from the airline is eight hours. After struggling with the extremely sluggish service, he was able to book a ticket using the chat platform.

But he was not able to book his preferred seat, regarding which, he again had to call customer care service. Frustrated, he decided to not wait for a call back and instead, be on hold and wait for lines to be free. Driver waited for three hours and 45 minutes while on hold.

“This has been, by far, the worst airline call centre experience I have ever had,” Driver told The Wall Street Journal. Fed up with waiting, Driver decided to go to Denver International Airport himself and book a flight ticket, along with the seat preference, physically, on the counter.

Such situations including long hold times were faced by multiple other passengers of various airlines. Addressing the issue, a spokesperson with American Airlines listed various reasons for the issue. “Widespread weather, Air-traffic Control, combined with the anomaly in this customer’s booking, resulted in an experience that did not meet what we aim to deliver for our customer,” the spokesperson said, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Other factors that include technical glitches and staff shortage, along with increased footfall due to Juneteenth and the upcoming fourth of July, are contributing to these slips in customer care service.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.