Man Lied about Coronavirus Symptoms to Meet Wife in Maternity Ward, Now She’s Sick

A man in the United States recently visited his wife in the maternity ward of a New York hospital after she gave birth to a baby. After the visit, however, the woman started to exhibit symptoms of coronavirus.

As authorities at the hospital scrambled to test the potential victim and ensure the virus had not spread to others in the ward, the husband came forward with an outrageous revelation - he had been exposed to coronavirus and had been showing symptoms prior to his visit to the hospital. It turned out that he lied about it before visiting his wife and child.

The heartbreaking incident occurred in Storm Memorial Hospital in New York's Rochester where the woman had been admitted. Both husband and wife have been tested for COVID-19 and have been sent to self-quarantine along with the baby, The Democrat and Chronicle reported.

On Tuesday, the University of Rochester Medical Center confirmed that the family, which remains anonymous, had been asked to quarantine while awaiting the test results.

The incident came in wake of rising cases of COVID-19 in the US which currently has 215,344 active cases. Over 5,000 people have died due to the disease.