1-min read

Man Lifts Fishing Rod Only to Find a Snake Feeding on His Catch

The video was posted on Twitter by a user who goes by the name @ChaseThePlayBoy and the caption reads, "The things I go through with bayou fishing."

Trending Desk

Updated:July 11, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
Man Lifts Fishing Rod Only to Find a Snake Feeding on His Catch
The video was posted on Twitter by a user who goes by the name @ChaseThePlayBoy and the caption reads, "The things I go through with bayou fishing."
For residents of Lousiana and Houston, going fishing to a bayou with friends over summer is pretty common.

However, finding something sinister along with a catch is definitely not something people look out for.

That is exactly what happened to a Texas man who during a fishing trip got the shock of his life when a snake came up along with his catch.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user who goes by the name @ChaseThePlayBoy and the caption reads, "The things I go through with bayou fishing."

The 18-second clip which shows the huge snake biting on to the fish that the man had just managed to catch has gone viral since then, with a number of people posting on the phenomenon and the man's priceless expression.

Here's what they wrote:

In a separate incident, a Fraser Valley fishing guide and his tour group managed to bag a 2.3 metre (7.75 foot) albino sturgeon, after, Jay Grant, the fishing guide had caught the same fish almost two years ago to the day.

The man took to Twitter to post about the same.

