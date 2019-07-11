Man Lifts Fishing Rod Only to Find a Snake Feeding on His Catch
The video was posted on Twitter by a user who goes by the name @ChaseThePlayBoy and the caption reads, "The things I go through with bayou fishing."
For residents of Lousiana and Houston, going fishing to a bayou with friends over summer is pretty common.
However, finding something sinister along with a catch is definitely not something people look out for.
That is exactly what happened to a Texas man who during a fishing trip got the shock of his life when a snake came up along with his catch.
The things I go through with bayou fishing pic.twitter.com/5E5qqg6Ira— TEXAS WILD BOY (@ChaseThePlayBoy) July 8, 2019
The 18-second clip which shows the huge snake biting on to the fish that the man had just managed to catch has gone viral since then, with a number of people posting on the phenomenon and the man's priceless expression.
Here's what they wrote:
It’s a bad day for that fish. Definitely a lose lose— ✨ (@giaa_melody) July 8, 2019
Look on your face bro! PRICELESS!!!— Tom Torrence 大红色的蛇 (@THETomTorrence) July 9, 2019
I really just want to know what you did after this— cee. (@_ceeebabyy) July 8, 2019
He’s just seasoning that fish for u!— Mikeyroberts (@Mikeyro3223) July 8, 2019
Fishing is supposed to be relaxing. That's not making me relaxed. pic.twitter.com/RGqQ9IXPL2— Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) July 8, 2019
I’m casting that bit back in the water, as far as I can, cutting my line, and taking my ass to my house. It’s a wrap after that one buddy. Fawk nooo. https://t.co/MwoO46niOV— Brb..... Out soul searching. (@Ari0_0Lynn) July 8, 2019
Me if this happened https://t.co/jng0CbhVtk pic.twitter.com/tTx04DycRT— Terri (@terri12_) July 8, 2019
In a separate incident, a Fraser Valley fishing guide and his tour group managed to bag a 2.3 metre (7.75 foot) albino sturgeon, after, Jay Grant, the fishing guide had caught the same fish almost two years ago to the day.
The man took to Twitter to post about the same.
