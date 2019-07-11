Man Lifts Fishing Rod Only to Find a Snake Feeding on His Catch

For residents of Lousiana and Houston, going fishing to a bayou with friends over summer is pretty common.

However, finding something sinister along with a catch is definitely not something people look out for.

That is exactly what happened to a Texas man who during a fishing trip got the shock of his life when a snake came up along with his catch.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user who goes by the name @ChaseThePlayBoy and the caption reads, "The things I go through with bayou fishing."

The 18-second clip which shows the huge snake biting on to the fish that the man had just managed to catch has gone viral since then, with a number of people posting on the phenomenon and the man's priceless expression.

Here's what they wrote:

In a separate incident, a Fraser Valley fishing guide and his tour group managed to bag a 2.3 metre (7.75 foot) albino sturgeon, after, Jay Grant, the fishing guide had caught the same fish almost two years ago to the day.

