Man Livestreaming from Locked Room for 100 Days Says He Will Go on For 5 Years for Rs 37 Crore

Have you ever imagined yourself locked in a room for months? Though people have to stay at their homes because of the pandemic, if given a chance they will not miss a single chance for an outing. However, Tim C Inzana claims he can stay in the confines of a room for years, for the right amount of money. The 34-year-old Los Angeles resident has undertaken a unique project that could earn him some big bucks.

According Business Insider, Tim had locked himself in a shed for the first 100 days of 2021 and was live-streaming himself 24/7 to his followers on Twitch. He is even planning to stay there for the rest of the year as part of a stunt to promote a very unique offer. He says if, given the right price, he will lock himself in an empty room for 5 to 10 years while being live-streamed 24/7 and fill it with the art he creates.

Tim has created a digital art frame that can livestream his feed on someone's wall 24/7. He is expecting at least USD 5 million from this ambitious project. He was quoted saying “The artwork is me creating the artwork. It would be like seeing a blank space transform into this colourful space."

He will remain in the room for five years if he will get USD 5 million as he is offering 20 of those five-year frames at that price. While for 10 years the cost is USD 10 million, however, this is an option only available to a single buyer.

He calls the art he makes "laser-cut, layered, perspective" art, which he creates by layering custom-cut pieces of materials like acrylic or aluminum to form 3D works of art. The frames he's selling to feature his livestream will be made in this style.

e also has an alternative offer which is a public option. If Tim gets 7,000 subscribers on Twitch then he will pull back the above offers and continue his current stream for up to 5 years. He will do this as long as his subscriber count does not dip below that threshold. USD 4.99 per month is a charge one will have to pay for subscribing to his channel. So far, he has sold 120 subscriptions.

People can tune into the livestream on his Twitch channel, stumblrTV any time. He also hosts a question and answer session from 8 pm to 10 pm (Pacific Time Zone). While at other times he can be spotted eating dinner, meditating, making artwork or having a solo dance party.

Watch the livestream here.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here