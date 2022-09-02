Man Looking For Psychic Puts Out an Ad With No Contact Information, Leaves Internet Baffled

A billboard at a busy route in Manchester, United Kingdom, turned quite a few heads for an advertisement that was affixed on it. The advert went live on August 18 and emerged on social media a few days later. It was an ad for a psychic. But that is not what made the ad peculiar. What baffled people was that there was no contact information mentioned in the ad.

The banner was developed and displayed by a signage company called Mandomedia. The company stated that they were approached by a mysterious man who wanted to print an advert for a psychic. The person did not provide any contact information as, according to them, a real psychic would know how and where to contact them.

The advertisement read, “Psychic Wanted – You Know Where to Apply.” The text, in big white font, was written against a black backdrop. The frame also consisted of a green triangle pointing upwards. The picture of the advert was shared by a user on Twitter. Take a look:

Spotted in Manchester. Psychic wanted. pic.twitter.com/ID9UpH2xVo — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) August 23, 2022

Speaking to Manchester Evening News, Steve Baxter, from Mandomedia.com, said, “We were contacted by an individual to place this advert seeking a psychic. Initially, we thought it was a joke but the individual explained they were deeply serious and wanted to find a genuine psychic.” He added, “They felt the best way to do that would be to put out a ‘psychic wanted’ advert with no contact information because a good psychic would know exactly when, where, and how to contact them.”

Steve theorised that the individual may have stumbled upon imposters or wanted “clarity on their future,” but it still wasn’t clear why the person required a psychic. “We do not know. But we are seriously invested in this experiment and it would be incredible if it actually works,” Steve said. The advertisement left bystanders looking for reasons and logic that went behind printing it and putting it up on a big black billboard.

