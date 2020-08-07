Man Loses 190 Pounds in Less Than a Year So That He Could Ride a Roller Coaster

Desperation is the biggest motivation. A man named Jeard Ram lost as many as 190 pounds in less than a year’s time. The reason for his weight loss was his wish to ride a particular roller coaster.

According to a blog that Jeard has written for Dayton.com, he mentioned that his weight was 430 pounds, which prevented him from pursuing his favourite activity that is riding roller coasters.

Describing how this activity has been his top favourite since his childhood, Jeard said, “Growing up in Fairborn, my family and I made annual trips to Kings Island, my favorite summer hangout. Some years we even had season passes. Starting off with the Beastie, my love of roller coasters began to grow. I eventually graduated to the bigger rides like the Racers, Adventure Express, and even Vortex”

The game changer for Jeard, however, was King Island’s Orion. This roller coaster is A 300-foot-tall B&M Giga-coaster. The enthusiast knew that he could not afford to miss riding on it and it is after this announcement that he set on his fitness journey.

Giving an insight how it all started, Jeard added, “I bought a scale and weighed myself — 430 pounds. Ouch. But with that in mind, I set a goal of 175 total pounds lost by opening day, April 11, 2020. That’s around 22 pounds each month. I knew it would be hard, but since I had experience with it before, I knew I could do it if I set my mind to it.”

The incident in fact became more heart warming for him when he was called for a media event which was held a day before Orion was opened. The very next day with all precautionary measures against coronavirus in place the man finally got to sit on the Orion. He in his blog mentioned that he was the happiest that day and had the biggest smile on his face.