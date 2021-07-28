Man Loses 20 Years of Memories In a Single Night

A man from Granbury in the US state of Texas woke up next to his wife, Ruth, just like any other morning in July last year. But surprisingly, he had no idea who she was or where he was living. Daniel Porter, who was 36-years-old then, thought he was “either drunk,” slept with a random woman or worse he had been kidnapped by a stranger, his wife told Daily Mail. She could see him finding an escape route. Ruth had to calm him down and then explained to him that she was his wife and not a kidnapper. However, he refused to believe her.

Luckily for Ruth, the couple had moved into Porter’s parents’ home who helped her convince him that she was telling the truth. Still, he couldn’t recognise his 10-year-old daughter, Libby, and was even afraid of their two dogs.

Porter worked as a hearing specialist in the city, but that morning he believed it was the 1990s and started getting ready for school. When he looked himself in the mirror to get ready, he got angry and asked his wife why he looked “old and fat” when he was just 16-years-old.

In a night, Porter’s two decades worth of memories were totally wiped due to a rare brain condition. When Ruth consulted doctors about this sudden loss of memory, they said he was suffering Transient Global Amnesia.

In this condition, there is a temporary interruption of short-term memory and that he would be back to normal within 24 hours. But, even after a year, the majority of his life remains blank for him.

Thankfully, Porter has been retaining memories since the shocking incident took place. He still has no recollection about anything since he was a teenager, including his wedding day and the birth of his daughter. On a positive note, Ruth says her husband has become more friendly and social than he was before.

