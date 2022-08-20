Man Loses Arm After Nasty Gym Accident, Here's What Exactly Happened

Exercise is important for one to stay healthy and fit. But anything in excess can cause problems, even exercise. Injuries are common while doing exercises, but they can get worse if those injuries become a threat to your life. An Australian man got his bicep torn off his elbow and he was left with excruciating pain.

Gabriel Mckenna-Lieschke, a resident from Adelaide, Australia was performing bicep curls with 50-kg weights which caused his arm to be botched up. He was then taken to the hospital to get his bicep reattached. However, his arm had swollen up to 3 times the normal size after the surgery and had to be rushed back to the hospital. The 29-year-old’s condition worsened rapidly and he went into a 10-day coma.

According to The Sun, the incident happened in November 2020. When he woke up from the coma, he was horrified to find that he had lost more than half of his left hand. Gabriel explained that it happened due to a bacterial infection. After the surgery, the doctors hadn’t prescribed him any antibiotics to prevent infection, which caused flesh-eating bacteria to contaminate his arm.

The bacteria named necrotising fasciitis was eating away his flesh and became a threat to his life. Due to this, the doctors informed Gabriel’s family to be ready for the worst. They were forced to amputate his arm to save his life. Currently, Gabriel’s focused to get peak fitness and participate in the Paris Paralympics that is scheduled to happen in 2024. He hopes to race for the Australian track cycling team for which he needs special prosthetics. He has set up a GoFundMe page to support his dream as the equipment and therapy cost him a lot. Training, massages, and physiotherapy cost him $1,000 alone and the equipment would cost him extra.

