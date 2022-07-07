Man Makes Bicycle With Rear Wheel Split In Half But It Works Just Fine

You would probably think that both the wheels of a bicycle have to be complete and in great condition for it to function well. However, an engineer-cum-YouTuber, famous for his strange but effective inventions, is here to change that notion of yours. Sergii Gordieiev has the answer to every problem, albeit not necessarily the most obvious one. His most recent creation, a bike with the rear wheel split in half and working normally, was featured in the most popular video on his YouTube channel, which generally features his innovative inventions.

Gordieev created a bicycle with a broken second wheel that nonetheless functions well. “This is what everyday math looks like: 0.5+0.5=1, therefore bike math should work too,” he says in the video description. In fact, the bicycle rides easily through the streets and even descends stairs without colliding. In the little video, the engineer demonstrates the full creation process. The most intriguing feature is that the rear tire’s tyre halves are composed of hoses rather than air, which makes them airless.

If it sounds unconvincing, see it to believe it.

Gordieev says that the bicycle made by him not only runs well on plains and flat places but also on high and low surfaces. However, although many people were impressed with the unique invention and praised Gordieev for it, there were some who were not convinced. There were some who were sceptical of its effectiveness.

Instead, Twitter users expressed their displeasure over the bicycle, arguing that it has more drawbacks than benefits. They make several observations, including the weight, the utilisation of difficult-to-replace parts, and the amount of storage space required. Here is one such comment.

Well, that says a lot about you, @theJeremyVine. The ‘bike’:

– uses more materials in its structure (and therefore weighs more);

– has parts which are difficult to replace;

– requires more storage space. The only advantage I can see is that it’s less likely to be stolen. — Mike Wood (@MikeWoo51922781) June 26, 2022

However, putting aside the debate of whether the bicycle has more disadvantages than advantages, we think that it is an out-of-the-box invention nevertheless. What do you think?

