Man Makes Detailed Comic Strip to Complain About Barking Dog to Neighbour

Dogs are adorable but when they just won’t stop barking, things can get a little annoying. And when you can do nothing about the constant barking because the dog is your neighbour’s pet, the annoyance can be much more than a little. In such a situation, there are two things you can do – either ignore the barking or complain about it to the owner. That’s what this man from a recent viral Reddit post did.

But instead of being rude in his complaint, he used a comic strip-style letter to warn his neighbour about the constant barking. The man sent a handmade comic strip-style letter to the neighbour complaining about allowing their dog to bark at odd hours. In the letter, he warned them that he might call the cops. It also included an extract from a dog-related law, which states owners can be fined for such behaviours.

The comic drawing shows a dog peeing, pooing and playing outside as well as being let back into the house by its owner. The pictures also feature a green tick over them as a sign of approval.

The last pic in the strip shows the dog barking outside and has been marked with a red cross. “A letter my neighbour left in his other neighbour’s mailbox due to his barking dog problems,” read the caption shared along with a Reddit post.

Users reacted to the post by sharing their stories of a nagging neighbour dog. “I need this for my neighbour’s dog who I’ve named barky,” wrote a user while another commented that the letter was the “most awesome way” to have a polite uncomfortable conversation.

While most users lauded the man’s creative way of complaining, others called it passive-aggressive.” I would accept complaints in the form of a mature level-headed adult conversation or a high-quality childish passive-aggressive crayon cartoon. No middle ground,” another user wrote.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here