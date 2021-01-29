Man Makes Sex Doll His Fiance, Says 'She's Easier to Date' than Real Women

A 36-year-old man from Hong Kong got engaged to a sex doll for, after he realised that it's easier for him to date them than human girlfriends.

Xie Tianrong, who stays with his parents, has pampered his fiance with expensive gifts including an iPhone 12. The doll now owns more than 20 sets of expensive clothing and 10 pairs of shoes.

According to reports, he has never "violated" Mochi, the life-size doll, over fears of hurting her. He hasn't even "kissed her" to prevent damaging her sensitive skin.

"I have had human girlfriends before but I am only attracted to dolls now. I have never had sex with her," he said as reported by the Daily Telegraph. Xie said that he respected her and only wanted her company.

The red-haired Mochi sit beside him as he sleeps. He even bathes her with a damp cloth before applying talcum powder.

Xie first realised his attraction towards doll ten years ago, when he had spotted one in one of the retail stores in Hong Kong. Back then, it would cost 80,000 yuan (over Rs 9,00,000) and became too expensive for Xie to buy one.

However, in 2019, he spotted Mochi on the internet and it cost him only 10,000 yuan (Rs 1,00,000 approx). Since then he has devoted most of his time taking care of his silicon girlfriend.

Talking about his ex-human girlfriends, Xie said how they would turn out to be overtly demanding. When they were together, the women would often spend time hooked to their phone. In case of Mochi, it's all a different ball game, as she only gives attention to him, reports The Sun.

The fantasies for sex dolls isn't a surprising event anymore.

Earlier in November, a bodybuilder from Kazakhstan married his sex doll after dating her for eight months.

As weird or unconventional it may sound, he looked very much in love with his sex doll named Margo. The bodybuilder from Kazakhstan posted a short clip of their wedding ceremony on his Instagram. The video has now been widely shared on social media.

Earlier, he was going to marry his girlfriend in the month of March after having popped the question to his silicone partner in 2019. But the coronavirus pandemic disrupted his plans and he had to postpone the wedding by a few months.

There was another delay in his wedding when he was attacked during a transgender rally in October. Finally, the two became man and wife in November as their wedding ceremony took place.