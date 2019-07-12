Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Man Married for 16 Years Asks For Wedding Certificate, Officials Ask Him to 'Marry Again'

"Instead of doing that, the officials there made fun of him," the Minister said in his social media post.

IANS

Updated:July 12, 2019, 1:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man Married for 16 Years Asks For Wedding Certificate, Officials Ask Him to 'Marry Again'
"Instead of doing that, the officials there made fun of him," the Minister said in his social media post.
Loading...

A joke proved costly for four employees at a Kerala marriage registrar office after they refused to hand a man his wedding certificate and instead asked him to marry once more.

State Registration Minister G.Sudhakaran suspended all four government employees from his department for "misbehaviour and dereliction of duty".

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Sudhakaran said when he came to know about this man's predicament he could not take the "nonsense" and ordered the suspension.

Madhusoodhan had walked into the Sub-Registrar's office at Mukkom in Kozhikode seeking an attested marriage certificate 16 years after he got married. He was first made fun of and then made to wait for several days. The document was supposed to be made available on the same day as the request.

"Madhusoodhan had married under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act on February 27, 2003. He needed his certificate on June 19 and had requested for an attested copy of his marriage certificate.

"Instead of doing that, the officials there made fun of him," the Minister said in his social media post.

They asked him to marry once again, so they could quickly issue a marriage certificate, as they did not want to look up the old records, said Sudhakaran.

The minister further noted that when this certificate could have been given then and there, he was asked to wait for three days and also had to suffer the humiliation.

"When this person expressed his displeasure on social media, it came to my notice, I asked a top official in the Registration Department to probe the issue and submit a report.

Following which, "I decided to suspend four employees in the Mukkom office -- Devi Prasad, Sivaraman Nair, T.K.Mohandas and P.B.Rejish and have also ordered for further probe to find out if these people are fit to be in government service," noted Sudhakaran.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram