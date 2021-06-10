Man Marries for 37th Time with His 28 Wives, 35 Children and 126 Grandchildren as Guests: Watch

Internet is filled with many bizarre stories, and in the world of viral trend on social media, that is exactly what gets people’s attention. Just when you think that you have seen everything, something new pops up and makes you go WHAT? In another such video that has recently been making rounds on the internet, a man is reportedly seen getting married for the 37th time. Yes! You read that number right.

This bizarre viral clip was shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma on Twitter. In the caption shared along with the video, Sharma called this man “Bravest Living man" and claimed that his 37th wedding took place in front of his 28 wives, 135 children and 126 grandchildren

Check out the video:

BRAVEST MAN….. LIVING 37th marriage in front of 28 wives, 135 children and 126 grandchildren.👇👇 pic.twitter.com/DGyx4wBkHY — Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) June 6, 2021

However, it not clear as to when and where this video was shot.

The clip shared by Sharma has got over 18 thousand views on Twitter and left many netizens amused. Meanwhile, some users also lashed out at the man for his actions and wondered if it was even possible in the 21st century.

What’s your reaction to it?

In another similar story that was shared online recently, a man from Zimbabwe revealed that he was looking to marry for the 17th time. 66-year old war veteran Mishek Nyandoro who already had 16 wives and 151 children, claimed that his main job was to ‘satisfy’ his wives who cook, clean, and cater to his every desire. Mishek added that he has a target of marrying 100 women and wants to have 1000 children before his death.

A retired Zimbabwean war veteran,Father of 151 children,says his full-time job is ‘satisfying’ his 16 wives.Misheck Nyandoro, 66, says he sleeps with four of his wives every night and is even getting ready to marry his 17th bride. pic.twitter.com/k2Sgb2VkJC— Dr Adriannaכבוד אלוהים (@AdriannatPk) May 12, 2021

While Mishek himself is unemployed, many of his sons hold government jobs and look after the expenses of the house. His last marriage was in 2017, after which he took a short break but now wanted to get married again.

Some things truly leave you short of words!

