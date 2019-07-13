Man Missed Jail Food and Friends So Much that He Stole a Bike to Go Back to Prison

A 52-year-old man from Chennai was missing jail so much that he decided to find a way back in. For Gnanaprakasam, jail meant a roof over his head, three square meals a day and friends to hang out him.

The man, who had been lodged in Puzhal jail for theft in March, was released on bail, and being 'homesick' for imprisonment, decided to go back in.

With an aim towards achieving this end, Gnanaprakasam stole a bike, petrol from parked vehicles and deliberately flashed his face in front of CCTV cameras just so that he could be arrested again.

Times of India quoted assistant commissioner of police P Asokan from Tambaram saying that Gnanaprakasam decided to take the step since he was not very happy to be home as his family did not take care of him. According to Asokan, he Gnanaprakasam told them that unlike home, no one in jail called him lazy, plus he was missing his friends and jail food.

Gnanaprakasam had been released on bail, on June 29 after three months in jail for a case of theft in March.

The convict told police that life was not easy for him post release as his wife and children were abusing him, according to a police officer who spoke to TOI.

Gnanaprakasam first stole a bike from Kailasapuram First Street in West Tambaram, making sure that a CCTV camera caught him in the act and started roaming the city. Whenever the bike ran out of fuel, he stole petrol from vehicles parked on the road, his statement read.

Finally, he was caught stealing petrol from a bike near Tambaram following which people handed him over to police.

During interrogation, the desperate thief said he had stolen not just petrol but also the bike, just to get arrested.