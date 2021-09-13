Man Misses Birth of His Baby, Gets McDonald's Meal, Eats in Front of Wife

A new mum recently shared on TikTok a video explaining how her husband decided to take a trip to McDonald’s for a meal while she was in labour.

As it sounds extremely ruthless, her husband did make it back in time to the hospital. The expecting father proceeded to have his meal in front of his pregnant wife, who wasn’t allowed to eat in case she needed to have a caesarean delivery.

The mum shared her experience, through her TikTok handle @athome_withjaxon, responding to a video from two Aussie midwives discussing “dad behaviour in labour".

In the discussion, the midwives said, “It’s when he misses the birth to validate the parking ticket for me."

Sharing her story, the mum said, “He went to McDonald’s and ate his meal in front of me because I wasn’t allowed to eat in case I had a cesarean section."

“After having his meal, he fell asleep in the waiting room while I went down for a c-section and then my dad became my birthing partner. That’s what it is for me," the woman further explained.

After listening to her experience, many people showed their concern in the comment section about how the mum was being treated by her husband.

The mum later said that they are no longer together. She explained that she wasn’t even with him during their son’s birth either. According to the woman, they were together for four years and were married for just 14 months. When the woman was six months pregnant, her husband decided that he didn’t love her anymore and didn’t want to be with her.

As further digging into the comment section, it turned out that missing the birth of their child is common for many fathers. Many women shared their experiences in the comment section of the post.

One said, “My husband fell asleep on the floor and doctors had to wake him up when I went for my emergency c-section, and to be fair he hadn’t slept in 48 hours."

