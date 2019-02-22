LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
4-min read

Man Named 'Bowser' Takes Over Nintendo of America and Mario Fans are Freaking Out

Nintendo of America's Reggie Fils-Aime has decided to hang up his boots after 15 years of service and Doug Bowser will take over.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 22, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Named 'Bowser' Takes Over Nintendo of America and Mario Fans are Freaking Out
Image tweeted by Nintendo America / Twitter
Loading...
PSA for all you gamers out there. Nintendo of America (NOA)'s Reggie Fils-Aime has decided to hang up his boots after 15 years with the company, 13 of which he served as its president and COO. His last day at the video game giant will be on April 15.

Reggie will be succeeded by Doug Bowser, who is currently working at the NOA as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

The news that Bowser will be the new boss at NOA has somehow turned into a viral meme on Twitter. Sketches and photos of a dragon have flooded the website. Why? Here's a quick recap.

Back in 2015, Nintendo welcomed Bowser as its Vice President of Sales and in return, Bowser expressed his gratitude to the company by holding a "thank you" placard.

Nice gesture, right?

But there was much more to the photograph that met the eye. Mario fans zoomed in on Nintendo's photo and noticed a meta reference to the highly popular Mario game. On the top left corner, they saw the Mario Bros (Mario and Luigi) sitting on the shelf and tied to each other.




Don't get it?

Well, Bowser happens to be Mario Bros' longtime nemesis. "Bowser, King of the Koopas" is the turtle-like dragon you have been seeing in Super Mario Bros. all along.

The highly-muscular Bowser breathes fire and throws hammers as he aspires to take over the Mushroom Kingdom. He has a soft spot for Princess Peach and routinely kidnaps her. Mario is out there to fix things and take on the villain in the final level.

The human Bowser, on the other hand, is now the President on Nintendo of America and the jokes have written themselves. That four-year-old photo of him joining the video game company has resurfaced and Mario fans are really worried.



































































Does it mean Bowser has defeated Mario? We don't know. But fans are bidding an emotional goodbye to Reggie for his services.








Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram