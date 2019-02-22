Man Named 'Bowser' Takes Over Nintendo of America and Mario Fans are Freaking Out
Nintendo of America's Reggie Fils-Aime has decided to hang up his boots after 15 years of service and Doug Bowser will take over.
Image tweeted by Nintendo America / Twitter
Reggie will be succeeded by Doug Bowser, who is currently working at the NOA as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
The news that Bowser will be the new boss at NOA has somehow turned into a viral meme on Twitter. Sketches and photos of a dragon have flooded the website. Why? Here's a quick recap.
Back in 2015, Nintendo welcomed Bowser as its Vice President of Sales and in return, Bowser expressed his gratitude to the company by holding a "thank you" placard.
Nice gesture, right?
But there was much more to the photograph that met the eye. Mario fans zoomed in on Nintendo's photo and noticed a meta reference to the highly popular Mario game. On the top left corner, they saw the Mario Bros (Mario and Luigi) sitting on the shelf and tied to each other.
And now a message from our new Vice President of Sales, Doug Bowser. http://t.co/Qb6GYxgRrC pic.twitter.com/OEWu8dxUr0— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 20, 2015
Don't get it?
Well, Bowser happens to be Mario Bros' longtime nemesis. "Bowser, King of the Koopas" is the turtle-like dragon you have been seeing in Super Mario Bros. all along.
The highly-muscular Bowser breathes fire and throws hammers as he aspires to take over the Mushroom Kingdom. He has a soft spot for Princess Peach and routinely kidnaps her. Mario is out there to fix things and take on the villain in the final level.
The human Bowser, on the other hand, is now the President on Nintendo of America and the jokes have written themselves. That four-year-old photo of him joining the video game company has resurfaced and Mario fans are really worried.
This is the first photo of Doug Bowser when he joined Nintendo— Nibel (@Nibellion) February 21, 2019
We never getting a new Mario game ever again pic.twitter.com/thv6o9opvf
It's the first day of knowing that Nintendo of America's new president's name is Doug Bowser, and the jokes are old already.— supergreatfriend (@supergreatfrien) February 21, 2019
Also it's not funny for the NoA employees who now have to search the building to find the stars to unlock his office door when they need to talk to him
Doug Bowser pic.twitter.com/wxEyIUtuyq— Greywaren (@Jimmy2495) February 21, 2019
A man named Doug 'BOWSER' is the new President of Nintendo of America. I spotted something terrifying in the background. pic.twitter.com/TqMIJNaRRi— 「Ｍｅｒｒｙ」🌴 (@Merryweatherey) February 21, 2019
No one:— Borgerp Birbdo (@Tristan_Deluxe) February 21, 2019
Doug Bowser: pic.twitter.com/XTDjgRvERF
#ThankyouReggie #Doug #Dougbowser #Nintendo Say good bye to all your Mario games 😞. pic.twitter.com/jWYebWIVKX— Rikukey2 (@rikukey2) February 21, 2019
How Doug Bowser became President of NoA (Colourised, 2019) pic.twitter.com/ITxD9Uyesl— Xeno's Awakening // PikaCinema (@XenoChu) February 21, 2019
They’re ready for you in there, Doug.#nintendo #bowser pic.twitter.com/MTtseBw2Bz— Ian Kazimer (@ActionKazimer) February 21, 2019
Reggie Fils-Aime is retiring from Nintendo, being succeeded by Doug Bowser.— Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) February 21, 2019
The Bowser memes for future Nintendo stuff at E3 are going to be insane.
Thanks for the last 15 years Reggie.
Doug Bowser pullin up to Nintendo HQ on his first day as president pic.twitter.com/dDdtIYt63m— Mr. Pasquale (@TheMrPasquale) February 21, 2019
Doug Bowser taking his place as president of Nintendo of America (2019) pic.twitter.com/f2Kh4KR8tb— Moi (´・ω・`) (@beat_shobon) February 21, 2019
Doug Bowser (yes that's his name) will become the new CEO of Nintendo Of America— Nibel (@Nibellion) February 21, 2019
End of an era for sure pic.twitter.com/sOlLmBpROg
Throwback to when Doug Bowser joined Nintendo 4 years ago, with Mario & Luigi tied up in the background https://t.co/SFIUmry4wu— Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) February 21, 2019
Doug Bowser is replacing Reggie as the new president of NOA.— Lonely Goomba (@LonelyGoomba) February 21, 2019
Does this mean...Bowser finally won? pic.twitter.com/uCTxFTrP2B
introducing Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser pic.twitter.com/YlCzLccoSo— ǤЯIMΞCRΛFГ (@GRIMECRAFT) February 21, 2019
Nintendo is now being run by Doug Bowser, and he has wasted no time finally getting his revenge on to Mario and Luigi. pic.twitter.com/NFGB2EwXPF— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 21, 2019
For those unfamiliar with Doug Bowser, the new CEO of Nintendo of America, it's this guy that introduced himself with a picture of himself featuring Mario and Luigi tied up in the background. pic.twitter.com/hSqlABtQ3j— TodoNintendoS (@TodoNintendoS) February 21, 2019
h-his name is Doug Bowser?? https://t.co/87Hq5jCuYg— Shen (@shenanigansen) February 21, 2019
We're actually about to live in the timeline where Bowser reigns supreme over Nintendo of America— Vailskibum94 (@Vailskibum94) February 21, 2019
This was Bowser’s plan all along... https://t.co/P1aR7ij7kU— shinobi602 (@shinobi602) February 21, 2019
Bowser on his first day as president of Nintendo of America pic.twitter.com/hGrvNSMOna— MASHABLE, PAY ME ROYALTIES (@rhiwion) February 21, 2019
Doug Bowser knows what's up pic.twitter.com/Q8cQmgk8Cs— The Well-Red Mage (@theWellRedMage) February 21, 2019
Does it mean Bowser has defeated Mario? We don't know. But fans are bidding an emotional goodbye to Reggie for his services.
You'll be missed Reggie, we appreciate all your hard work with Nintendo. I'm excited to see Doug Bowser as the new President of NOA and what he'll do!— Nathaniel Bandy (@NathanielBandy1) February 21, 2019
Not only is Reggie leaving....we're handing it over to someone named Bowser?!?! https://t.co/SKeixiGTS6— Shell @ #CurlyCosplay 💓 (@Shellanin) February 21, 2019
We're actually about to live in the timeline where Bowser reigns supreme over Nintendo of America— Vailskibum94 (@Vailskibum94) February 21, 2019
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Mahesh Bhatt to Swara Bhasker, Celebs Mourn Raj Kumar Barjatya’s Death, Attend Funeral
- Man Named 'Bowser' Takes Over Nintendo of America and Mario Fans are Freaking Out
- Samsung Lines up Offers on Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds And Upgrade Bonus With Galaxy S10 Preorders
- Differently-Abled Man in India Builds Electric Bikes From Recycled E-Waste
- Skyfall? Space Probe Takes Aim, Set to to Fire Bullet into Asteroid
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s