News18» News»Buzz»Man Named Sunny Asks Commissioner if He Can Go Out, Mumbai Police's Response Goes Viral
2-MIN READ

Man Named Sunny Asks Commissioner if He Can Go Out, Mumbai Police's Response Goes Viral

Mumbai Police / Twitter.

Mumbai Police / Twitter.

It all started when the Mumbai Police Commissioner stressed the weather condition to be sunny outside on Sunday and said that it was an ideal day to stay home in the pandemic.

No one can beat Mumbai Police when it comes to their pun-filled social media posts on various issues. The official Twitter account of the Mumbai Police is famous for getting across messages in a quirky way and with funny replies to the netizens. In the past, it has been seen that the Mumbai Police mostly indulges in the creative use of memes, movie dialogues or wordplay to spread awareness on various issues and give funny responses to people flouting lockdown guidelines. This was again witnessed on Tuesday, when a man asked them if his name would make him an exception to the rules. However, the police force had the last laugh by their answer.

It all started when the Mumbai Police Commissioner stressed the weather condition to be sunny outside on Sunday. He also shared a creative post that showed the temperature to be 30 degree Celsius. Through his post, the police told people that it was the perfect weather to stay at home amid the pandemic.

In the meantime, one social media user whose account goes by the name Sunny Pandey joined in the conversation. He asked Mumbai Police whether he is allowed to go out, given his name is Sunny.

Mumbai Police gave a hilarious reply to the Twitter user to satisfy his query. They told the man that if he was really the sun around which the Earth and the other elements of the solar system have been revolving; he has a greater responsibility of protecting himself and those around him. So, he should not risk it by exposing himself to Covid-19. They further advised Sunny to inspire others and “be the sunshine of safety”.

This witty reply by Mumbai Police playing along with the man's tweet left many in splits online and others impressed.

One of them commented that he has been following their account only because of their sarcastic posts and replies.

first published:May 26, 2021, 11:04 IST