Man Nearly Dies After Drinking 5 Litres of Water Daily Thinking it Would 'Cure' His Covid Symptoms

The deadly coronavirus had quite literally got the world to a standstill. Individuals and industries across the globe suffered majorly. It is because of the virus that the lockdowns were put and bans on travels were imposed. For the longest time, there had been no vaccination for the disease. Medical professionals till date continue to treat novel coronavirus patients on the basis of their symptoms.

Most people across the globe have been trying their own mechanisms to boost their immunity. Many people have, in fact, adopted home remedies for any minutely-related coronavirus symptom. According to various international bodies, the way to stay safe in such times is by wearing a face mask, washing hands at regular intervals and staying home as much as possible.

In a recent incident, a man tried to cure his COVID-19 symptom by drinking excessive water. According to a report in SRTnews, a 34-year-old man based out of Patchway, Bristol, drank excessive water to get rid of suspected novel coronavirus . Luke, who happens to be a civil servant, had drank almost double the amount of water that is recommended. As a result, the natural sodium from his body got flushed out and led him to the intensive care unit of a hospital.

The report mentions that Luke suffered from water intoxication. As a result of that, he collapsed in his bathroom. Fortunately enough, his wife Laura was around when the incident took place. She immediately called the paramedics and made sure he is rushed to the hospital. The doctors informed that due to excessive consumption of water, Luke’s brain had swollen. He was kept in the intensive care unit for 2-3 days and was also put on ventilator.

Describing the ordeal, Laura told the news portal, “He had been very poorly for a week and was advised to drink plenty of fluids. He went up to have a bath one night and, the next thing you know, there was a huge bang. The hospital reckoned he had a fit. This was down to his salt levels being flushed out by drinking too much water.”

Further, she has also lauded the hospital staff for brilliantly taking care of her husband. Laura mentions that the most difficult part about the entire episode was that she could not go inside the hospital due to the coronavirus restrictions. Apart from that, the doctors had also told her that the most critical time for the patient was the next 24 hours after he was admitted.