Man Nicknamed 'Robinhood' Bought Luxury Cars and Did Charity Work with Stolen Money, Arrested

A 30-year-old man from Delhi has been arrested for his involvement in multiple cases of theft in the national capital and other parts of the country. Reportedly, he used the money he stole to buy expensive cars and for charity work back in his hometown in Bihar.

Mohammad Irfan, who was popularly known as Robinhood in Bihar, was arrested in west Delhi, according to reports. Three expensive cars - including a Jaguar and two Nissan cars - were also recovered by the police.

Irfan and his group would allegedly only target posh neighbourhoods and steal only cash and jewellery from these houses in the Delhi-NCR region. The most recent crime that Irfan and his associates committed would be the burglary of a house in Jalandhar, Punjab where they looted Rs 26 lakh in cash and gold and diamond jewellery.

He would apparently work alone. In order to avoid getting caught, he would break into the houses barefoot through doors and windows.

According to the police, Irfan was very popular back in Sitamarhi in Bihar. That is because he used to do a lot of charity work there. He would organise health and food camps for the needy in Bihar. He also had a huge following and was reportedly going to contest in the Zila Parishad elections in Sitamarhi in March this year.

This is not the first time Irfan has been arrested.

A 2017 report by India Today says that Irfan was arrested in July that year from his village Sitamarhi. He was reportedly caught on CCTV camera while carrying out a burglary in a house in Delhi's New Friends Colony. This led to his arrest eventually.

The report also says that Irfan was quite active on social media and it seemed like he lived a lavish life. He would use the pseudonym Aryaan Khanna on Facebook.